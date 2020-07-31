COVID-19 update

As of Friday morning, July 31, the Virginia Department of Health reported 151 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with eight hospitalizations and one death. This is an increase from 132 reported this time last week.
Cases in Virginia total nearly 90,000 an increase of nearly 10,000 since last Friday. More than 7,800 Virginia residents have been hospitalized due to the virus and deaths in the state increased by more than 500 totaling 2,174.
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys posted on Facebook Wednesday, July 29 the Rocky Mount location is temporarily closed due to potential COVID-19 exposure. Individuals enrolled in programming are asked to contact Goodwill staff for more information. Cleaning is underway and the facility is expected to reopen Friday, July 31.
