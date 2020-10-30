 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update
At press time, VDH reported 886 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 34 hospitalizations and six deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 178,183 this week. The state reports 12,454 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,636.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,336 cases, with 140 hospitalizations and 32 deaths. Martinsville has had 488 cases, with 66 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. Patrick County has reported 320 cases, including 58 hospitalizations and 27 deaths.

