COVID cases continue to rise in Franklin County

At press time, VDH reported 662 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 26 hospitalizations and four deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 166,828 this week. The state reports 11,882 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,457.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,248 cases, with 134 hospitalizations and 31 deaths. Martinsville has had 458 cases, with 63 hospitalizations and 23 deaths. Patrick County has reported 302 cases, including 53 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.

According to Nancy Bell, population health manager and public information officer for the West Piedmont Health District, the virus is now categorized as “community spread,” and positive cases can’t be linked to a single cause.

“We have observed that people do not seem to be wearing their masks or observing social distancing,” Bell added. “Perhaps people are weary of dealing with COVID. We will continue to see a rise in cases in Franklin County and elsewhere as long [as that] is the case, unfortunately.”