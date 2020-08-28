COVID9-19 update

At press time, the Virginia Department of Health reported 204 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 197 this time last week, with nine hospitalizations and one death.
Cases in Virginia topped 116,000 this week, an increase of just over 6,000 compared to the rise of 7,000 cases the week prior.
The state reports more than 9,000 hospitalized due to the virus, but 100 deaths this week, compared to 64 last week bringing the death toll to 2,515. Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 803 cases, with 88 hospitalizations and 15 deaths. Martinsville has had 314 cases, with 47 hospitalizations and five deaths. Patrick County has had 213 cases, including 45 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.