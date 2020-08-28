Credit union to open first Virginia branch in Rocky Mount

A new credit union is coming to Rocky Mount.
American Partners Federal Credit recently purchased the former Fidelity Bank building located behind Cook Out on Powder Creek Lane and plans to open by mid-November.
This will be the first Virginia branch of the Reidsville, North Carolina-based credit union. The credit union has a second branch in Greensboro, North Carolina. Brian Bone, CEO for APFCU, said he is excited for the new opportunity.
“We have lots of members that live in southwest Virginia, so we wanted to be in southwest Virginia,” Bone said. “So when this opportunity became available for Rocky Mount — which is a growing community, and Franklin County is a growing community — we thought this would be the best place to establish roots.”
Bones said approximately 20% of APFCU’s current clients are Virginia residents. A Roanoke area resident, Bone was already familiar with Franklin County.
He said that Franklin County as a whole has “a lot to offer,” including Harvester Performance Center, Fairy Stone State Park and other amenities. APFCU originated in 1975 to serve the American Tobacco Company and has grown throughout the years.
“The credit union has a long history of serving diverse members,” Bone said. “Its origins are a lot like other credit unions in that it started out with one specific group … we intend to serve people who live, work or worship in Franklin County.”
Bone explained that a credit union offers essentially the same services that a bank does — checking and savings accounts — but because credit unions are member-owned, the return of profits to the owners goes right back in members’ pockets instead of to corporate conglomerates.
“Our driving force is to return our profits to the membership and those returns come in the form of higher dividend rates, savings, lower loan rates for loans and other forms of benefits for the members,” he said.
Bone said it is easy to become a member of APFCU, by living, working or worshiping in Franklin County.
He said the credit union plans to be a part of the community by in various ways, not just by serving the citizens of Franklin County, but also by working with local businesses such as hiring a local photographer to create art to decorate the new branch with photos of Franklin County landmarks, hiring Ferrum College graduates, as well as others from the area and using local vendors for HVAC, plumbing and landscaping needs.
“We intend to be good citizens of the community,” Bone said.
Bone said a grand opening will take place next year sometime due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hopefully this will be over by spring, and if so it will be nice weather to have something fun for the community,” Bone said.
“I definitely didn’t want to do it on a rainy or snowy day in January.”
For more information about American Partners Federal Credit Union, visit www.apfcu.com.
