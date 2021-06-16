Confession in 2019 Franklin County homicide leads to manslaughter conviction

A Franklin County homicide case that temporarily stalled late last year was recently resolved after the defendant confessed to killing his friend, prosecutors said.

The case involved the death of James Edward Kirby, 68, whose body was found in his Rocky Mount home on Nov. 29, 2019. A medical examiner later determined that Kirby had died from manual strangulation.

In an April 28 hearing in Franklin County Circuit Court, Derry Dee Finney, 36, of Martinsville pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, and to unauthorized use of a car. Through his plea agreement he received 10 years for the killing and three for the car theft. That combined term falls slightly above the midpoint of the overall sentencing guidelines of 12 years and seven months. Those results recently became available in the online court case record system.

Statements made at previous court hearings established that the two men were friends who had been at Kirby’s home on the day of his death, the same evening Kirby’s 2007 Jaguar went missing.

Home security cameras captured footage of Finney arriving at Kirby’s Mamie Street house about 5 p.m., and Kirby could also be seen in the videos, still alive, as late as shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to prosecutors, who said they seemed to be watching television.