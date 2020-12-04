Two people found dead in Union Hall

Two people were found deceased on Piney Point Road in Union Hall following a 911 call yesterday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a 911 just before 5 p.m. Dec. 3 from a female at the Piney Point Road residence. The woman stated she had just killed someone and hung up the phone, according to a press release from Sgt. Megan Patterson.

A short time later, a man called 911, also from Piney Point Road, stating that his wife had just shot herself. While deputies were en route, another 911 call was received from a motorist on Piney Point Road stating that they had located a man on the road who appeared to be dead, Patterson said.

When deputies arrived in the area, two victims were found in separate locations. A deceased man was found along the road and a woman with life-threatening injuries was found inside her home a few hundred yards away, Patterson said. First responders attempted rescue efforts at the scene; however, the woman, who was identified as Elizabeth Schoppert, 65, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man, also 65, was not identified at the family's request, Patterson said.

Patterson said the sheriff's office is investigating and awaiting additional information from the medical examiner’s office regarding the official cause of the deaths.