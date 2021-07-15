Ex-Rocky Mount police officer charged in Capitol riot seeks release from jail

Thomas Robertson posed a greater threat while free on bond than he did inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday in asking that the former Rocky Mount police officer remain in jail until his trial.

A virtual bond revocation hearing for Robertson was cut short late Wednesday afternoon by technical problems.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who July 9 ordered that Robertson be taken into custody, recessed the proceeding.

When it resumed Thursday, the hearing was put off for a second time in as many days after a failure to make a video connection with Robertson, who is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The judge decided to conduct the hearing the old-fashioned way, saying he would issue an order for Robertson to be transported to Washington, D.C. Once that happens, a hearing will be scheduled in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“Mr. Robertson’s own words show that he is a danger to the community,” federal prosecutor Elizabeth Aloi said, referring to social media posts attributed to the 47-year old since he was charged with entering the Capitol building as it was being breached by a violent crowd of supporters of then-President Donald Trump.