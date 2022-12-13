 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ferrum man facing drug charges after sheriff's office searches home

121422-franklin-news-drugs-1

These items, including 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, handguns and ammunition, were seized from the home of Dennis Wayne Underwood, 52, of Ferrum on Oct. 20. 

 Franklin County Sheriff's Office photo

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has charged a Ferrum man with drug possession and distribution after authorities searched his home in October.

Dennis Wayne Underwood, 52, has been arrested and charged with one count of methamphetamine distribution, three counts of methadone distribution, two counts of selling a Schedule I or II while possessing a firearm, one count of weapon possession by a non-violent felon and one count of narcotics possession and maintaining a public nuisance.

On Oct. 20, Franklin deputies executed a narcotics-related search warrant at Underwood's home in the 9000 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum, the department confirmed Tuesday.

"A large amount of drugs and multiple firearms were seized from within the home," a department press release read, including 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, one handgun, eight long guns or rifles, ammunition and "cock fighting items."

Underwood was charged that day with the possession of a Schedule I or II drug, according to the Virginia online court case information system. 

A decision to not prosecute the charge was made on Dec. 1. But on Dec. 5, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted Underwood on the charges listed above and a warrant for his arrest was issued, again according to the case information system.

Underwood is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. His trial has been scheduled for March.

Dennis Wayne Underwood

Underwood

 Franklin County Sheriff's Office photo
