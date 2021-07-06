Former Rocky Mount police officer charged in U.S. Capitol riot responds to allegations

Not long after Robertson’s initial appearance on the federal charges, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies began to suspect that he was ordering firearms online. The motion to revoke his bond cites an “arsenal” of 34 guns that were ordered since Jan. 6.

According to the motion, Robertson paid $3,600 for what was falsely described as “Wedding Photos.” Records from an online gun dealer show that other orders he placed amounted to more than $12,000.

But Roberson never collected any of the guns, which were described by his attorney as antiques from the World War II era.

As for the M4 carbine found when federal agents arrived at Robertson’s home last month with a search warrant, he says he was away that day to meet with his pretrial case manager and that the gun belonged to his son, who had just been honorably discharged from the U.S. Army.

And the partially assembled pipe bomb found in a garage was a “prop” for a law enforcement class taught by Robertson, and had been there previously when police searched his home, the motion states.

Robertson remains free on bond. A court date for his hearing has not been scheduled.

He is one of more than 300 people nationwide — including three others from Western Virginia — who have been charged with storming a special session of Congress that was being held to certify the results of an election that Donald Trump lost to now-President Joe Biden.