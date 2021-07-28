Former Rocky Mount police officer to be held without bond pending trial in U.S. Capitol riot case

"While Robertson is not accused of personally committing any violent acts on January 6, the strong weight of evidence shows that he participated in the Capitol riot, which posed 'a grave danger to our democracy' as well as our national security," Cooper wrote. His 14-page order included language from other federal judges who have found that insurrectionists should not get "special treatment" and no jail time just because they did not commit a violent act.

The judge also cited online comments that Robertson has made since the Jan. 6 insurrection, which came as Congress was meeting to certify the results of an election that Trump still claims was rigged against him.

"His recent social media posts may contain elements of bravado and hyperbole, but they provide evidence that Robertson is sympathetic to calls for a violent 'revolution' ... and had been further radicalized by his pending prosecution," Cooper wrote.

In asking that Robertson's bond be revoked, prosecutors said that as recently as June, Roberson wrote that he had "learned very well that if you dip your toe in the Rubicon ... cross it. Cross it hard and violent and play for all the marbles."