A Franklin County grand jury handed down nearly 200 indictments last month on narcotics-related charges, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

On April 17, 84 people received "189 indictments or warrants directly related to drug activity," the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The charges come through "an extended drug investigation" by the sheriff's office's narcotics division. Among the alleged offenses are possessing, selling, distributing and manufacturing Schedule, I, II, III, IV and V drugs, including methamphetamine.

The indictments also featured charges for obtaining prescription medication by fraud, conducting a drug sale on or near a school property and possessing firearms related to drug activity.

Sheriff Bill Overton recognized "the significant hard work, dedication and time" that members of the sheriff's office "give to this cause each and every day."

"Many of these cases go unseen to the general public, although they are very important interventions," the press release said. "This office will continue to work diligently to combat the substance abuse concerns throughout Franklin County."

"If you have a family member or loved one who struggles with a substance abuse issue, please encourage them to reach out for help," the press release concluded. "The local Piedmont Regional Community Service Board is located at 30 Technology Drive in Rocky Mount and has various resources to help with substance use."