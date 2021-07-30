Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Rocky Mount police bring back National Night Out

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department each will host National Night Out events Tuesday evening.

“We are so excited to be able to bring National Night Out back to the residents of Franklin County,” said H.L. Nolen, community outreach coordinator for the sheriff’s office. “It was a tough decision last year to not have the event, but it was made out of an abundance of caution and courtesy for the well being of all of our residents.”

Those residents have shown overwhelming support for “all of the law enforcement agencies that represent Franklin County,” Nolen said. “This is just a small way that we can show them in more detail what we’re about, and say thank you for being that much of a support to us.”

The sheriff’s office gathering will take place 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot of Westlake Cinema at 84 Westlake Road in Hardy. There will be children’s activities, martial arts and canine unit demonstrations, free hot dogs and a food vendor selling barbecue. Representatives from Burnt Chimney Fire Department, Scruggs Fire and Rescue, Commonwealth Search and Rescue, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and more will take part, Nolen said.