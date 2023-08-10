A couple from the Henry area of Franklin County were charged Wednesday with embezzling from a youth baseball organization.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon Carl Powell, 42, and Ashley Poff Powell, 36, each with one felony county of embezzlement over $1,000.

They are suspected of taking several small amounts of funds from Franklin County Baseball Inc., according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Huston with the sheriff’s office.

Huston said members of Franklin County Baseball Inc. shared concerns of embezzlement with the sheriff’s office. Deputies then began an investigation.

Brandon Powell served as president of Franklin County Baseball Inc. from February 2022 to early 2023, according to the release.

Both were released on recognizance bonds. Their court dates will be set with Franklin County Circuit Court, according to a news release