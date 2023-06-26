A juvenile was detained after police said a Rocky Mount country store was robbed Sunday.

At about 5:50 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to "a possible robbery in progress" at Raven's County Store in the 2000 block of South Main Street.

"The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money then fled on foot," police said in a press release. He was "quickly" apprehended by law enforcement.

"No additional details on the suspect will be provided because he is a juvenile," police concluded. "This appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public."