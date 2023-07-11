The last of three family members charged in the 2021 death of a 7-year-old boy was sentenced Monday in Franklin County Circuit Court to 12 years in prison.

On June 29, 2021, Hunter Cumbie was struck on the head by his grandfather, John Robert Ebel, inside their Rocky Mount home, according to court documents.

Ebel’s wife and the boy’s grandmother, Alice Mary Ebel, said they attempted to feed Cumbie that evening, but he became unresponsive. The family laid him on the floor in the living room, where he stayed overnight.

The Ebels didn’t seek medical care until the next morning, after an attempt to revive him with a cold shower failed to revive him. The boy died after being airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The medical examiner’s office found the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, and ruled it a homicide.

The family initially told investigators that the boy had fallen off a trampoline at home because the net had a large hole in it. But investigators located the trampoline with the net intact.

The Ebels later admitted to police that Cumbie’s grandfather had hit him and his grandmother had witnessed it.

Investigators also found that the boy was “routinely denied food in the house, and was punished for ‘stealing food,’ both at home and at school,” according to court documents. “He was malnourished and under weight at the time of his death.”

Police also interviewed Dakota Wayne Cumbie, the boy’s uncle, who lived in the same house, during their investigation. Police seized his cellphone, and a download of the device’s data “revealed thousands of photographs of prepubescent boys.”

When he was interviewed, Cumbie “admitted that he enjoyed looking at pictures of younger boys because he was, in his words, ‘sick in the head.’” Cumbie also admitted to inappropriately touching his nephew, beginning when the boy was 5 years old.

Dakota Wayne Cumbie, now 28, pleaded guilty Monday to four felony charges, including aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and two counts of child pornography possession.

In exchange for his plea, another four charges were not prosecuted. He was sentenced to 38 years in prison, suspended after he serves 12, according to a plea agreement with the prosecutor.

On the sexual battery charge, Cumbie was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after he serves two. On the sodomy charge, he was sentenced to 20 years, suspended after he serves 10. And on the two pornography charges, he received a combined eight-year sentence, all of which was suspended.

Cumbie continued to be held Monday at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. Once released from incarceration, he’ll be placed on probation for five years.

Judge Tim Allen said Cumbie will have to register as a sex offender with Virginia State Police and comply with sex offender treatment recommended by his probation officer. He will also not be permitted to have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

John Ebel, now 52, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for his plea, two felony child abuse charges were not prosecuted.

Ebel was sentenced in June 2022 to 40 years in prison, suspended after he serves 21. Thereafter, he is to have no unwanted contact with any of the other children that were in his house when Hunter Cumbie suffered his fatal injury.

Ebel is being held at the Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections’ online offender locator. Once released from prison, he will be on probation for five years.

Alice Ebel, now 54, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to one count of felony child abuse causing serious injury. In exchange for her plea, a felony child cruelty charge was not prosecuted.

Ebel was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison, suspended after she serves two. She is being held at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women in Fluvanna County, according to the state online offender locator.

Once released from prison, Ebel will spend three years on probation and must have no unsupervised contact with any child under 15 years old.