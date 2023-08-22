A lawsuit accuses a U.S. park ranger of falsely charging a woman with drunken driving on the Blue Ridge Parkway and assaulting her in the process.

Elizabeth H. Spillman is seeking $250,000 in damages in a lawsuit filed Monday in Roanoke’s federal court.

Spillman, 68, had just dropped a friend off at FloydFest the night of July 23, 2021, when she was stopped by Ranger James Lyon, who then arrested her on charges of DUI and impeding police based on evidence that was later disproved, according to the lawsuit.

“In addition to fabricating the reasons for arrest, Lyon manhandled, violently gripped, roughed up and touched Ms. Spillman in an inappropriate manner…stripping her blouse off while transporting her and then taking a long time to make sure her exposed body was properly covered,” the lawsuit alleges.

A judge in Floyd County General District Court dismissed the DUI charge against Spillman, according to court records, and prosecutors chose to drop the impeding police charge.

Many of the claims detailed in the 22-page lawsuit are based on footage from Lyon’s body camera and surveillance videos from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, where Spillman was taken for processing, her attorney, Alan Graf, said.

The lawsuit accuses Lyon of parading his “catch” past other law enforcement officials, and claims that he bragged about his record of arresting FloydFest attendees on the parkway.

Spillman, who says she moved away from Floyd because of the emotional trauma caused by the incident, is also seeking $10,000 in legal fees she paid to defend the charges and $1,970 for visits to a therapist.

Lyon is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which seeks damages from his employer, the National Park Service. An administrative complaint filed with the service was denied earlier this year. A comment from the service was not available Tuesday.