Daily spiritual practice is essential

The impact of her words radiated through me. “You cannot do ministry out of the memory of your own personal relationship with God.” As Dr. Sondra Wheeler spoke, I internally flinched; all I could think was, “Ouch!” I felt like I’d just been spiritually sucker-punched, as the truth of her words knocked into the core of my faith and practice. Yesterday’s faith experience would not be enough for today’s ministry.

All that has happened in my life, the memories of the spiritually pivotal moments in my life – coming to faith, youth group retreats, mission trips, the first time I shared my testimony, and so many others, even that moment two weeks ago when God set a scripture right in front of my face (literally, it was hanging on a wall), are not enough to live faithfully and fully today.

It doesn’t mean that memories of faith are not important; they are.

Each memory is a part of the story God has been writing with my life, just as your memories and experiences of faith are part of your story. These moments are important!