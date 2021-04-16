Daily spiritual practice is essential

The impact of her words radiated through me. “You cannot do ministry out of the memory of your own personal relationship with God.” As Dr. Sondra Wheeler spoke, I internally flinched; all I could think was, “Ouch!” I felt like I’d just been spiritually sucker-punched, as the truth of her words knocked into the core of my faith and practice. Yesterday’s faith experience would not be enough for today’s ministry.
All that has happened in my life, the memories of the spiritually pivotal moments in my life – coming to faith, youth group retreats, mission trips, the first time I shared my testimony, and so many others, even that moment two weeks ago when God set a scripture right in front of my face (literally, it was hanging on a wall), are not enough to live faithfully and fully today.
It doesn’t mean that memories of faith are not important; they are.
Each memory is a part of the story God has been writing with my life, just as your memories and experiences of faith are part of your story. These moments are important!
Each moment forms our particular testimony, and our testimonies are vital to being able to share with others about Jesus. When we share with others about the love, grace and transformative power of God, when we share with others about the Christian faith, we are sharing something more than a set of moral rules or a belief in the supernatural.
We are sharing that God is real and personal, and we know this to be true from our own experiences.
Memories of God’s closeness and presence in our lives not only contributes to the sharing of our faith, these memories encourage us during difficult moments and tough times.
Our memories of God’s previous work in our lives and in the lives of others can also help us frame the present reality. It is why God repeatedly commanded the Israelites to retell the story of God’s salvation from slavery. In remembering what God had done in the past, God’s people could be hopeful during the difficulties of the present.
Jesus, similarly, invited his disciples and still invites his disciples to remember the importance of the bread and wine in the light of his life, death and resurrection. Obviously, our memories and God’s people’s ability to remember are a significant part of practicing faith.
Why, then, would a speaker at a ministry training event and a seminary professor say that ministry cannot be done out of memory? Why, then, did her words affect me so much?
Her comment struck me, because of the limitation of my memories, even my memories of God and my experiences of faith. Memories and remembering are good and beneficial, but they are not enough for the needs and demands of serving God in the present.
If we are not careful, our past faith practices become a replacement for the vibrant, active and necessary practice of faith today. In other words, we come to believe that what we did in the past is sufficient for God’s work in the present.
We come to believe that going to church as a child, that spiritual retreat we went on five years ago, that Bible study last year, or that prayer we prayed last month is enough spiritual connection to continue to serve our churches and communities with the love of Jesus.
The problem, as Dr. Wheeler’s words made real for me, is that there have been times in my life when I have been comfortable with my past spiritual disciplines and experiences of God attempting to fuel my current spiritual life.
What she pointed out is that this is both deceptive and dangerous. My ability to minister to others as a pastor, your ability to minister to others as a follower of Jesus, and any church’s ability to minister to its community becomes compromised when our memories of faithfulness eclipse God’s call to renewed spiritual connection daily.
Our ability to sense and notice God’s work in our lives and the lives of those around us is greatly influenced by our daily spiritual practices of scripture reading, prayer, holy listening, fasting and worship through creativity.
Let’s not let our spiritual lives be merely memories. Let’s engage God personally, deeply today.