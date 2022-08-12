 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Department collects school supplies for students

Scruggs Volunteer Fire

Members of the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department stand with some of the school supplies donated to Burnt Chimney Elementary School last week.

 Photo courtesy of Dempsey Moore

The Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department recently held its second annual school supply drive, collecting enough school supplies to fill more than 128 donated backpacks.

The community dropped off supplies in boxes at several sites around the Scruggs community over the past few weeks as well as at a drop off held at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department Aug. 2. It was another successful year according to Chief Dempsey Moore who organized the program the past two years.

“I thank the community for showing up and supporting us again,” Moore said.

Members of the department visited Dudley and Burnt Chimney elementary schools last week to drop off the backpacks. The supplies will be available for any student who needs them when they return to classes this week.

