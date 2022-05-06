Deputy charged with DWI no longer sheriff's office employee

A Franklin County deputy recently charged with a first offense DWI is no longer an employee at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The former deputy, McKenzie Dylan Smith, was charged with a misdemeanor DWI in April.

The charge indicated a blood alcohol content level between .15% and .2%. Online court records show Smith was arrested on April 23 and later released.

Smith was hired at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in July 2018.

He was placed on administrative suspension shortly after the DWI charge, “pending an internal investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in an April 26 email to The Franklin News-Post.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office informed the News-Post that Smith was no longer employed there.

“We don’t have any comment about his departure at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a subsequent email sent to the News-Post on Wednesday.

Records show Smith was charged with speeding four times between 2015 and 2018 in Bedford, Henry, Franklin and Botetourt counties. In 2017 Smith was also charged for reckless driving of a vehicle “which is not under proper control or which has inadequate or improperly adjusted brakes” and, on a separate occasion, for failure to carry or exhibit his license or vehicle registration.

