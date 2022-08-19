Diamond Dig set for this Saturday at Westlake

Haywood’s Jewelers will once again be holding its annual Diamond Dig this Saturday at its Westlake location. More than 1,000 carats of gemstones will be up for grabs as well as a grand prize 1-carat rectangular radiant-cut diamond.

Diamonds and other assorted gemstones will be scattered in a 12 foot by 2.5 foot sandbox for the event.

Participants can make a donation of $35 or more to the American Cancer Society to receive a bucket they can fill with sand from the boxes.

Volunteers then assist participants in sifting through the sand to collect any gemstones they may have found.

Haywood’s Jewelers manager Charity Evans said there will be several gemstones hidden in the sand this weekend, giving participants several opportunities to bring something home with them.

While there are a lot of gemstones to find, Evans said bucket sales are limited to 450 with nearly half already sold late last week. She expects sales of buckets to increase as it gets closer to the event.

“Sales tend to pick up the week before,” Evans said.

In the rare occasion that the grand prize diamond has not been found after all 450 buckets are sold, Evans said they will open up sales once again until the diamond is found.

As the day progresses and more sand is emptied, finding the diamond becomes increasingly easy, she said.

Evans said 100% of the donations for buckets will go directly to the American Cancer Society.

This year’s Diamond Dig will also have multiple vendors available for those interested in participating or just watching. Deb’s Lemonade will be at the Westlake location throughout the day as well as Homestead Creamery. Evans said Chick-fil-a will also be at this year’s event selling food throughout the day.

The Diamond Dig will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buckets can be purchased at Haywood’s Jewelers or online at haywoodsjewelers.com.