Dillon retires from Sandy Ridge pulpit after 34 years

Dillon was by Chitwood's side when her daughter once needed surgery at the University of Virginia.

"Pastor Joe drove to Charlottesville to have prayer and show his concern for our daughter and us. His commitment to (our church) is undeniable,'' Chitwood said.

Shively said she maintains a weekly contact list of those who are sick, in nursing homes and otherwise in need of prayer for the church.

"Pastor Joe stays in constant contact with me about those in need of prayer. He's kept me updated for the past 33 years,'' Shively said.

In preparing his Sunday sermons, Dillon has a routine, according to Anita Dillon, his wife of 41 years.

"He begins with prayer. He reads, frequently using numerous translations and texts,'' she said.

Anita Dillon serves as the church's choir director and head of the music ministry.

One of her responsibilities is to select the music that accompanies the Sunday message.

"Anita does not know what the sermon topic is, yet the anthem ties right in with it,'' said church member Lisa James, who serves as pianist and church secretary.