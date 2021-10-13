Division struggles to cover all bus routes

"A lot of mornings our drivers are very good about picking up the slack if they know there is a section of road that isn't being covered that they are near. They may swing in and pick up additional students if they have space," Guilliams said.

Despite the daily struggle Guilliams and his staff deals with, he said there have only been three or four instances when they couldn't cover a route. All of the instances of unfilled routes have occurred in the afternoon. When a route isn't covered, parents are notified that they need to provide transportation to and from school for their children. In the event that a parent isn't able to perform the pick up, a driver will circle back around to the school to pick up the child after their primary route is complete.

Cherie Whitlow, supervisor of transportation, explained that they try to ensure that all middle and high school routes are covered because students at those schools oftentimes have to travel further distances than students at elementary schools. So far, she said, guardians have been able to pick up their children 98% of the time when they are notified that a route will not be run.

Guilliams said that he understands that when a bus is late, it "puts everybody's day in a tailspin." If a route will run but will just be late, a call or text is sent to guardians so that they are aware of the situation.