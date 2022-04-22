Dock signs help first responders

Getting driving directions to a home at Smith Mountain Lake is usually as easy as typing an address into GPS. For anyone coming by boat, it can be much more complicated.

The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department faces this issue on a near daily basis. Turn by turn direction are provided for any first responders by land, but they have to rely on a vast knowledge of the lake to get them where they need to be quickly.

The situation is made even more complicated by the lack of signs on docks to identify a home's address. Chief Todd Ohlerich said not having anything identifying a home can slow down response times when seconds can sometimes be critical.

"Google Maps is only so accurate," Ohlerich said. First responders by water often use the app, but usually can only get a general location from the water.

An effort to install dock signs at all lakefront homes on the lake was started a little over 20 years ago by the Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake. So far, they have installed signs on just over 1,300 docks.

Club member Steve Miller said there are still plenty more docks to go at Smith Mountain Lake. He estimates that the signs have only been installed at about 10% of the docks at the lake.

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake offers the reflective green signs with white lettering on its website at smlrotary.com. The signs are $30 and for an additional $20, members of the rotary club will install the sign themselves.

Miller said the rotary club averages installing around 100 signs per year. Still, they find people each year who have never heard of the program or its importance for emergency responders.

Dallas Neel, conservation officer for the Department of Wildlife Resources, said dock signs can be critical when responding to an emergency. When there is an incident on the water, the people involved usually go to the nearest dock. Without proper identification on the docks, it can sometimes be difficult to find the correct location.

"If they would make them mandatory, it would be quite helpful," Neel said.

Ohlerich said even when a few docks in a cove or other section of the lake have a dock sign, it can help first responders know they are in the right area. That can be critical when the marine fire department responds to a fire.

In addition to fighting the fire, the fire boats often provide other departments with water lines from the lake to firetrucks. The water from the lake can sometimes be essential when there are no fire hydrants nearby.

The SMLMVFD responds to more than 400 calls a year. The department has eight fire boats docked at marinas around the lake. Ohlerich said they are placed in locations to assure fast response times to all areas of the lake.

Ohlerich encourages all lakefront residents to install a dock sign to assure that first responders arriving by water arrive as quickly as possible. "It would be great if everyone had one," he said.

An application to purchase a dock sign can be found by clicking on the donate button at smlrotary.com or by contacting Steve Miller at 721-0336.