Doctor urges following COVID rules

Carilion officials are imploring the public to adhere to COVID-19 precautions, including wearing face coverings.
Dr. Brittany Hayes, of Carilion Clinic Family Medicine in Rocky Mount, said while Franklin County hasn’t seen the high numbers other areas have, community spread has local medical professionals concerned.
“We really need the help of the community to stop (community spread), and that’s through wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing,” Hayes said.
At press time, the Virginia Department of Health reported 163 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County with seven hospitalizations and one death. This is an increase from 151 reported this time last week.
Cases in Virginia topped 95,000, only an increase of 5,000 this week compared to the 10,000-case increase the week prior. More than 8,100 Virginia residents have been hospitalized due to the virus, and deaths in the state rose by 100 this week totaling 2,274.
Hayes said the clinic has stepped up its precautions to protect patients and health care workers and will keep the new protocols in place indefinitely. While they are conducting virtual visits as much as possible, some patients still have to be seen.
Patients with appointments must call from their vehicle before entering the building to check in. She said this is an effort to bypass having patients congregate in a waiting room. Upon entering the building if they are not already wearing a mask, patients are given one to wear and their temperature checked at the door.
In addition to wearing face masks, doctors and nurses are donning face shields. She said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending eye coverings recently, though the face shields were something the hospitals had been doing all along. She added that face shields by themselves are not adequate protection.
“A face shield by itself is better than nothing at all, but I wouldn’t say it is adequate because you’re mouth and nose are uncovered and you’re still having droplets come out from underneath and around the face shield,” Hayes said. “The masks are what is helping to trap that in. We know that is the main way this virus is spread, through droplets.
She said if worn properly, wearing masks is one of the most effective ways of preventing virus.
“One of the most common things you hear about masks is ‘it’s not filtering out other people’s germs from getting to me so why wear it’ but its not just about that it’s about you protecting others,” Hayes said. “We have seen in countries that have adopted universal masking, a lot of them are down to almost zero cases so we know this does work.”
Hayes further explained there are no medical contraindications to wearing the mask. She said wearing a mask does not cause retention of carbon dioxide and there is no drop in oxygen levels, even in asthmatics.
“Asthma is actually an obstructive issue with the lungs,” she said. “The trouble with asthma is more you get air trapped in and have trouble exhaling air so there is not an issue with needing air. (Wearing a mask) is not going to cause harm to someone who has asthma or emphysema.”
COVID-19 testing in Franklin County is still scarce. While VDH lists three test sites in Franklin County, all three are restricted to symptomatic patients only. Hayes said there is a limited supply of tests.
Patients who may be undergoing a medical procedure and are required to be tested for COVID-19 before the procedure can be tested at Carilion in Roanoke if their physician is a Carilion doctor and orders the test. If the doctor is not a Carilion doctor, Carilion will not accept an outside physician’s orders.
CVS Pharmacy on Franklin Street is testing by appointment only and patients must perform their own nasal swab. While the CVS website does not say testing is restricted to symptomatic patients, the screening questionnaire weeds out those who have not been exposed or are experiencing symptoms. Patients who meet the criteria must also be 18 or older. They will not test children, which could be another challenge some families face once schools reopen in September.
The Free Clinic of Franklin County stipulates that patients must be uninsured, and have symptoms or known exposure.
Velocity Care at Westlake is also capable of testing, but patients must have Carilion physician order or will need to be evaluated by a Velocity Care provider to determine a need for testing.
Hayes said if a person feels unwell he should first call his primary care doctor and ask for a virtual visit. If a person does not have a primary care doctor, he/she can call Velocity Care or as if they are really feeling bad, the emergency department at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is an option but she stressed that starting with a primary care physician is best.
