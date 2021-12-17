With the help of customers of four local Dollar General stores, the fishermen of the Striper Mafia, the Meadows Subdivision, America’s Boating Club and Sea Tow turned in 1,150 toys and $200 cash to Lake Christian Ministries. Cindy Simmons, of SML Storage has donated the use of a U-Haul truck for the past several years to deliver the toys. Sea Tow has been collecting toys for the event since 2009.
Donation made to Lake Christian Ministries
