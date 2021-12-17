 Skip to main content
Donation made to Lake Christian Ministries

Pictured from left to right are Ron Loiselle, Nancy Ellett, Rick Ellett, Barry Bridges and Brad Albert. Annie Loiselle is in the front.

With the help of customers of four local Dollar General stores, the fishermen of the Striper Mafia, the Meadows Subdivision, America’s Boating Club and Sea Tow turned in 1,150 toys and $200 cash to Lake Christian Ministries. Cindy Simmons, of SML Storage has donated the use of a U-Haul truck for the past several years to deliver the toys. Sea Tow has been collecting toys for the event since 2009.

