Dorothy Cundiff passes at age 93

According to an article on Cundiff in a 2016 issue of The Roanoke Times, Cundiff was the force behind the idea of establishing a permanent location for the market. She thought a field owned by William Mills would be just the spot. After Mills agreed to Cundiff's request, the market opened in 1991. A shelter was dedicated in 1998.

Rocky Mount Mayor Steven Angle said, "I think Dorothy will be remembered as a very energetic, go-getter within the greater Franklin County community. If someone asked her to do something, she never said no. She was always a proponent of Rocky Mount and Franklin County. Dorothy was just a dynamo and ready to get things done."

In 2016, the Rocky Mount Town Council, which owns the market, voted to name it for Cundiff. Angle, who was also mayor at the time, said the council felt it was important to honor Cundiff's contributions to the market by naming it for her.