Dream big, don't settle

Over the last few years, I have been reading the books that Bob Goff has written. I do not know how I stumbled upon him, but I am glad that I did. I have probably learned more from him about life and faith than I have ever learned from some stuffy Bible commentary.

Recently, I have been reading his book, “Dream Big.” The book’s title describes its contents very well. It is all about dreaming big dreams. I think that Goff is correct in what he suggested. All too often, when we assemble our ambitions, we settle. We settle on dreams that do not cost much money or time. We settle on dreams that will require as little risk as possible. We settle on dreams that God never intended for us. It feels appropriate that our American ancestors were called “settlers.” That is what they did, and frequently, we do, too.

Many times, I have accepted a far smaller vision for myself than I should have. When it was time for me to go to seminary, I really wanted to go to Duke Divinity School. My decision was down to Duke and another seminary. What did I do? I settled. I chose the school that was more affordable, not the school that I dreamed of going to. I wasn’t being honest about what I wanted.