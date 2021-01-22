Dream big, don't settle

Over the last few years, I have been reading the books that Bob Goff has written. I do not know how I stumbled upon him, but I am glad that I did. I have probably learned more from him about life and faith than I have ever learned from some stuffy Bible commentary.
Recently, I have been reading his book, “Dream Big.” The book’s title describes its contents very well. It is all about dreaming big dreams. I think that Goff is correct in what he suggested. All too often, when we assemble our ambitions, we settle. We settle on dreams that do not cost much money or time. We settle on dreams that will require as little risk as possible. We settle on dreams that God never intended for us. It feels appropriate that our American ancestors were called “settlers.” That is what they did, and frequently, we do, too.
Many times, I have accepted a far smaller vision for myself than I should have. When it was time for me to go to seminary, I really wanted to go to Duke Divinity School. My decision was down to Duke and another seminary. What did I do? I settled. I chose the school that was more affordable, not the school that I dreamed of going to. I wasn’t being honest about what I wanted.
Bob Goff encourages the reader to be honest about what they want out of life. He says, “So, what do you want? I mean, what do you really, really, really want? Get it out there. It’s not like you’re removing your own appendix to say it; it’s just not that hard to speak the words, and it will take less gauze. Get a starter list going.” Be honest with yourself, others, and God about what you are dreaming.
Often, dreaming big dreams will require you to take risks and to put yourself out there. I am not saying to act foolishly, just faithfully. Also, this may require persistence and ingenuity. Goff said that one of his dreams was to start an airline in Canada. He only had one problem; he could not afford to buy a plane. After thinking it over, he decided to buy just the wings when that was all he could purchase. In time, he bought the rest of the plane piece by piece. Before long, one plane turned into eight or nine. Don’t give up on your dreams too quickly!
Mark 6:3 is about the only scripture that tells us what Jesus did with his life prior to his ministry. There, we learn that he was a carpenter. That was an honorable job to have and it was necessary for society. However, something must have been eating at Jesus because he left that life behind to love people and introduce them to the kingdom of God. I have no doubt that doing so was full of risks and required persistence, but that did not stop him. He had started dreaming the dreams that God had given to him. Look what he achieved.
There is much more that could be said about dreaming big, but that is enough for one day. Don’t be too afraid to put yourself out there and reach for the ambitions that God has set aside for you. Dream big.