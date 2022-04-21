 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duck takes to the field

Duck

There is no way this visitor from nearby Adams Lake is sitting in the cheap seats for Wednesday night’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball game between Ferrum College and Guilford (N.C.) College. In fact, the mallard duck decided that it needed to be near the action to provide the umpire with an extra set of eyes. It spent an inning in the infield behind the pitcher’s mound and an inning in right field before flying off to an unknown destination. The Quakers defeated the Panthers, 11-9.

 Steven Marsh, The Franklin News-Post

