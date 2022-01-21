Dudley Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

Dudley Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.
3rd grade Honor Roll: Harper Bowen, E’Mya Cannito, William Costen, Isabella Dillon, Regan Dyer, Catalyeah Likens, Cheyenne Lynch, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Alexandria Stanley, June Wright
4th grade Honor Roll: Finn Arthur, Addison Bowen, Sorjn Boyer, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Jared Horton, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Sarah Landes, William Pasley, Andrew Sisinni, Ryan Sisinni, Will Slocum, Avery Thompson, Will Waters
5th grade Honor Roll: Izek Amos, Logan Blankenship, Addison Bowen, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Dominic Evans, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, William Pasley, Lilah Sigmon, Bo Waters
3rd grade Principal’s List: Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough, Alyssa Taylor
4th grade Principal’s List: Jackson Bailey, Kate Blankenship, Jalen Hinchman, Jakob Sides, Reef Warden
5th grade Principal’s List: Evan Duncan, Stephen Huynh, Omar Nur, Dash Willard