Dudley Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

Dudley Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.

3rd grade Honor Roll: Harper Bowen, E’Mya Cannito, William Costen, Isabella Dillon, Regan Dyer, Catalyeah Likens, Cheyenne Lynch, Jace Mills, Chanlin Phillips, Alexandria Stanley, June Wright

4th grade Honor Roll: Finn Arthur, Addison Bowen, Sorjn Boyer, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Jared Horton, Tavin Jalbert, Carter Keith, Sarah Landes, William Pasley, Andrew Sisinni, Ryan Sisinni, Will Slocum, Avery Thompson, Will Waters

5th grade Honor Roll: Izek Amos, Logan Blankenship, Addison Bowen, Silas Brown, Peyton Conley, Dominic Evans, Edwin Gregorio-Garcia, Ellis Hahn, Jared Horton, William Pasley, Lilah Sigmon, Bo Waters

3rd grade Principal’s List: Kelee Kent, Elinor Liga, Cole Mattson, Lane McMillan, Preston Rogers, McKenzie Strough, Alyssa Taylor

4th grade Principal’s List: Jackson Bailey, Kate Blankenship, Jalen Hinchman, Jakob Sides, Reef Warden

5th grade Principal’s List: Evan Duncan, Stephen Huynh, Omar Nur, Dash Willard

