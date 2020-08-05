Dudley Elementary School secretary celebrates 50 years with school

Nearly 40 students, parents, staff, teachers and administrators, including Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Church, were on hand to honor Kathy Meador, Dudley Elementary School’s secretary of 50 years, on July 30.
The program began with remarks by Dudley Principal Dana Kelley followed by comments from Church and former Dudley principal Dr. Lisa Newell, who is now principal of Rocky Mount Elementary School.
As an expression of gratitude, and with the help of Hilltop Trucking, Dudley’s PTO, the school’s fifth grade graduating class, community members and individual donors, a garden near the school’s main entrance was created in honor of Meador’s half-century of service.
Hilltop Trucking donated the pavers and necessary materials, and the school’s maintenance staff gifted their time and workmanship. The gifts from the other donors provided for planter pots, benches, flowers and flowering bushes which will be planted when the weather cools.
The celebration included a ribbon cutting for the garden.
While it might have been assumed that retirement would also have been part of the celebration, especially since Kenneth, Meador’s husband of 50 years, is retired, Meador made it clear she is not retiring.
In his remarks, Church said he was happy to see that.
“Dedicating this beautiful spot to be enjoyed for many years to come in honor of Ms. Kathy’s 50 years of service is the right thing to do,” Church said.
The celebration was a complete surprise to Meador.
“I was very honored and blessed to see my family and my special friends take time out of their busy schedules to come ‘honor me,’ ” she said as her husbnd and two daughters, Amy Meador and Lynsey Martin, and two grandchildren attended the event.
In her praise for Meador, Kelley described her rapport with people.
“She never meets a stranger,” Kelley said of Meador. “She is the cornerstone of this community and has worked with many generations of families from the area.”
Newell agreed and called Meador’s knowledge of students “a great strength.”
Newell also shared her amazement despite the mayhem, Meador is able to interact with everybody and still perform a multitude of tasks simultaneously.
“Even though I’m no longer at Dudley, I still keep Ms. Kathy on speed dial,” Newell said. “Ms. Kathy, we love, honor and cherish you.”
Dudley’s students also had a lot of praise for Meador. Rylan Furrow, a fifth grader, said her favorite thing about Meador is when she greets the students in the morning.
Rylan’s mother, Dana Furrow, has been an instructional coach at the school for nearly three years. She described Meador as always having a smile on her face and being one of the friendliest and funniest people she knows.
“As a mom, I know that my kids are loved here every day by Ms. Kathy and everybody,” Furrow said.
First grade teacher Joanne Gill has worked with Meador for 24 years.
“She’s just Miss Congeniality,” Gill said. “If Ms. Kathy doesn’t know where it is, nobody does. She’s a problem solver. When she sees a need, she meets it. She has all eyes and ears open for us.”
With 50 years of service as a school secretary, Meador said she has plenty of stories to share. After moving to Franklin County at age 13 and attending FC Junior High, she graduated from Franklin County High School in 1970. That June, she got married and on a Wednesday in late August, she interviewed with the principal for the school secretary job.
“The principal and I talked quite a bit while we toured the five little classrooms and tiny office,” Meador said. “As we were walking out, he thanked me for coming and said he’d like to hire me but felt I was a bit too young. When I got home about 30 minutes later, my husband said the principal had called and said if I wanted the job to report to work the next day. Suddenly I was not too young! Of course, it didn’t take me too long to figure out the poor guy was desperate. I reported to work on a Thursday, and schools opened the next week.”
At that time, first through seventh grades were taught at the school, which was then on Burnt Chimney Road where Napoli Cowboy Restaurant is today. The current school, on Brooks Mill Road, opened in 1974.
“The school was not completed when we moved in,” Meador said of the new site. “The office was set up in the school library, and I believe the students had to pack a bag lunch because the cafeteria wasn’t ready. For the first few days, we had no bathroom. Students had to use a port-a-potty. Now can you imagine that happening in this day and time?”
Another funny memory she recalled was about early fire drills.
“There were no bells back in 1970,” she said. “The principal came to me one day and said ‘time for a fire drill.’ He handed me a cow bell and said, ‘Ring this bell and yell fire drill.’ I was mortified and felt so silly, but the kids were used to it and did as they were supposed to.”
Changes also brought challenges. One such challenge was going from a typewriter — with carbon paper — to computers. Another challenge in the office was the old duplicator — a precursor to the copy machine. Meador said she had to add liquid into a barrel and the copies always had a smear of purple that she usually got all over her face and clothes.
In addition to being the secretary, Meador is also the school’s bookkeeper. She has gone from keeping a set of manual books with a checkbook to a bookkeeping program on the computer. She said the first year she didn’t trust the bookkeeping program, so she kept two sets of books, one manual and one on the computer. She felt she had to see it on paper.
“Each day is a challenge,” Meador said, “and I expect this 51st year to be very challenging and different with the COVID-19 pandemic. I always say, when it’s not fun anymore, it’s going to be time to go.”
Meanwhile, she said she would like to thank all those who had a part in the planning of the celebration, especially Kelley. “Dana is so special to me and a joy to work with every day. She has a true love for the children and wants what’s best for everyone.”
