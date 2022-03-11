DWR asks resident to be careful when buying a license this year

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking residents to think twice before purchasing a fishing or hunting license online this year.

There has been an uptick in recent years of websites selling fraudulent licenses or, in some cases, providing no license at all after obtaining valuable information such as credit card numbers. DWR recently reported they are taking appropriate action against these websites as they come to their attention.

To purchase a license online, DWR has only two official websites that should be used. Fishing and hunting licences can be purchased online at gooutdoorsvirginia.com and dwr.virginia.gov. They can also be purchased through the Go Outdoors Virginia mobile app or at a local vendor.

Sgt. James Slaughter with the DWR said the increase in fraudulent websites has increased in recent years as the purchase of licenses has moved online. He said residents should do their due diligence when purchasing a license online and be sure to go only to the approved websites.

Slaughter also asked residents to be careful when receiving any emails to renew a license asking to click on a link in the email or asking for money. "That's not the way we typically do business," he said.

Slaughter said residents can easily sign in at one of the official DWR websites to confirm the status of a license and if it does need to be renewed. If anyone is unsure if they are going to the right website or if they get an email about a hunting or fishing license renewal they are unsure about, he encouraged them to call customer service at 1-866-721-6911 or by email at customerservice@dwr.virginia.gov.

In addition to hunting and fishing licenses, Slaughter said there have also been reports of fraudulent emails from scammers concerning boat registration and titling. "There are a lot of entry points they can try to utilize," he said.

The DWR has a list of websites that are not affiliated in any way with the department that advertise hunting and fishing licences. That list includes: vafishinglicense.com, fishinglicense.org, fishandgamelicenses.org, recreationallicenses.org, licenses.org, hunting-license.org, vafishingdwr.com and vahuntingwildlife.com.

Anyone with questions or wanting to report a fraudulent website can contact DWR at 804-367-1000 or by email at dwrweb@dwr.virginia.gov.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.