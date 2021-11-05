DWR continues work to improve fish populations

"We are still adjusting things each year based on what we are seeing," Wilson said.

The goal of the program is to help fish populations by providing a hiding place from predators - especially young fish. Wilson said the habitats help young fish to hide and allow them to grow into larger fish which will help the overall population.

Wilson warned that this project is still early and results are still many years off. He said fish populations may not see major growth from this for 20 to 30 years. The efforts now are an investment in the future, he said.

In addition to the Mossback structures, Wilson said the DWR is also continuing other efforts to provide habitats for the lake's fish populations. Milk crates zip tied together are placed under the docks of volunteers and water willow has been planted along the shoreline in multiple areas.

"We are just trying to help nature out," Wilson said of the water willow.