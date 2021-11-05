DWR continues work to improve fish populations

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is continuing its years-long effort to increase the lake's fish population. More than 80 artificial habitats were placed around the lake late last month to provide a hiding spot for a variety of fish popular to anglers.
Volunteers and members of the Smith Mountain Lake Association assisted in placing the artificial fish habitats on Oct. 19 and 20. The more than 80 habitats were placed near the shoreline between Penhook and Craddock Creek and up the Roanoke River near to the Smith Mountain Lake State Park.
Dan Wilson, fisheries biologist for DWR, led the program again this year. He has oversaw it since its inception five years ago.
Funding for the program is provided by Appalachian Power. They provide between $25,000 and $30,000 each year. The funding goes toward the purchase of the artificial habitats.
Wilson said the number of habitats placed this year was a major increase over previous years. It was due to additional funding this year due to fewer habitats being placed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The structures, made by Mossback Fish Habitat, look similar to pine trees without needles. Several V-shaped branches jut out from the base which younger fish often gravitate to.
The artificial habitats have so far remained mostly in the lower lake since the program started. Wilson said that area of the lake has more clarity and allows divers to inspect the habitats to see if they are being used and by what species of fish.
"We are still adjusting things each year based on what we are seeing," Wilson said.
The goal of the program is to help fish populations by providing a hiding place from predators - especially young fish. Wilson said the habitats help young fish to hide and allow them to grow into larger fish which will help the overall population.
Wilson warned that this project is still early and results are still many years off. He said fish populations may not see major growth from this for 20 to 30 years. The efforts now are an investment in the future, he said.
In addition to the Mossback structures, Wilson said the DWR is also continuing other efforts to provide habitats for the lake's fish populations. Milk crates zip tied together are placed under the docks of volunteers and water willow has been planted along the shoreline in multiple areas.
"We are just trying to help nature out," Wilson said of the water willow.
While results from the installation of fish habitats may be decades in the future, Wilson said the number of bass has seen an increase at Smith Mountain Lake recently due to other reasons. He attributes it to a stretch of rainy years that increased nutrients in the water and provided more food for bugs and baitfish. More food led to an increase in populations that led to an increase in food for bass that led to those populations also increasing.