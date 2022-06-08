DWR looks to keep incidents down this summer

Conservation officers are shifting into high gear as the summer season is ramping up at Smith Mountain Lake. As many people are returning to the water, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking boaters to stay safe.

The recent Memorial Day weekend saw heavy boating traffic, but no major incidents. “It was a very safe overall weekend,” said Sgt. James Slaughter with the DWR.

While the summer has started on a positive trend, Slaughter said he would like to see that continue with an overall decrease in boating incidents this year on Smith Mountain Lake. Boating incidents hit a recent high in 2021 of 19, just one more than the previous year at 18.

Slaughter said the most common factor in a majority of the boating incidents at Smith Mountain Lake is inattention or not keeping a proper lookout. He said boat operators should keep a close eye on their surroundings and other boaters. That is especially important for boat operators when towing others.

Conservation officers have witnessed several close calls where individuals being towed by a boat or PWC come dangerously close to a dock or shoreline. Slaughter said some boat operators don’t factor in the additional 50 feet of rope when turning a corner and assume everyone is at a same distance.

There have been multiple boating incidents at Smith Mountain Lake over the years where individuals being towed have struck a dock resulting in serious injuries.

Slaughter also asks that passengers inside a boat stay in the seating compartment of the boat. He has seen a growing number of boaters sitting on the stern of boats which can be dangerous. Hitting a wave could result in the passenger being thrown into the water or into the boat’s propeller.

Boat operators can be charged with reckless operation if passengers are not inside the seating area when the boat is underway, Slaughter said.

Another growing concern for conservation officers is boaters using docking lights at night to navigate around the lake. Slaughter said boats should only have the green and red light on as well as a 360 degree white light at the tallest point on the boat. Docking lights or spotlights on a vessel are illegal to use other than when docking or to briefly shine into the water to check for any objects near the vessel.

“The light obscures the vision of other boaters,” Slaughter said.

The use of decorative lights on a boat is illegal while a boat is moving. Slaughter said the neon lights have become more popular in recent years. The lights can make it difficult for other boaters to tell which way the boat is moving when the lights are on.

“It is fine when they are not underway,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter has seen some positive trends in recent years. He said the use of lifejackets is up and the number of boat operators found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol is down.

The use of designated boat operators has increased, according to Slaughter. He would like to see the trend continue, but encourages experienced boat operators to operate the vessel. He said operation is sometimes left to someone with little to no boating experience while others on the boat may be under the influence and not helpful as a lookout.

As for lifejackets, Slaughter said he is glad to see the use increase. “However, there is still a lot of room to grow,” he said.

There are a wide variety of lifejackets on the market in recent years. Slaughter said there are lifejackets that suit a variety of activities on the lake. He said the only requirement is that they are U.S. Coast Guard approved.

Boaters are only required to have a lifejacket or PFD for everyone on a boat. Passengers are not required to wear lifejackets, but they are strongly encouraged by conservation officers.

Not wearing a lifejacket is a common factors in a majority of the boating related fatalities reported in Virginia in recent years. Slaughter said lifejackets greatly improve a person’s likelihood of surviving a major boating incident.