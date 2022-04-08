Easter performance finally held after long wait

After a two-year wait, Halesford Baptist Church’s Cry of Christ performance was finally conducted April 1.

It was a long time coming for the church which was forced to suddenly stop preparations on the Easter drama in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic put restrictions on public gatherings.

“It started out as two weeks, and then it turned into so much longer,” said Amber Booth, writer and director of the Cry of Christ performance that was put on hold.

Because of the long wait, Booth said there have been a few changes to the performance. Some of the cast has changed and a few adjustments were made to the script.

Before the hiatus, the Cry of Christ has been an annual tradition at Halesford Baptist Church going back more than a decade. The performance centers around the Easter story, but Booth said other details are included each year to keep the performance fresh.

This year the performance includes a look at a person in modern times who is not compassionate and is judgmental. Booth said the addition fits with all the conflict people are facing today.

Booth said the past two years haven’t been the same at the church without the performance. “Easter felt very different,” she said.

The Cry of Christ is one of the biggest ministries for the church each year, according to Booth. In the multiple performances, she said several people attend from around the region. Those people may not attend regular services at the church.

This will be the first time Cry of Christ has been performed under a new pastor. Craig Polston joined the church following the retirement of longtime pastor Melvin Harris in 2020.

“I was blown away by it,” Polston said of seeing a rehearsal of the performance for the first time. “It really is a very high end, professional production.”

In all, more than 100 of the church’s 400 active members are participating in the Cry of Christ. In addition to actors, there are several people involved in setting up the stage and creating costumes as well as other behind the scene jobs.

Booth admitted there was some hesitation when preparations for this year’s performance began last October. COVID-19 was still very present in the community and some were concerned it may be too soon.

Luckily, COVID-19 cases have continued to wane in recent weeks and the cast and crew is eager to show their hard work to the community. “They are all so excited,” Booth said.

- Molly Hunter contributed to this article