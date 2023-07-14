ROCKY MOUNT — Bernice Cobbs always wanted to be a teacher.

After growing up in Franklin County and graduating from high school, that goal seemed out of reach. But in her mid-30s she took a leap of faith, stepped away from her previous career and decided to pursue her dream.

Now, 25 years after taking that those initial steps, Cobbs is marking the successful end of her second career. She recently stepped down as a superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools. She was not only the first woman, but also the first Black educator to hold the position in Franklin County.

In her career she earned awards as a teacher, and took on leadership roles as a program director and principal. She also continued her own education after earning a bachelor’s degree to teach, eventually obtaining two master’s degrees as well as a doctorate in education from Virginia Tech.

Late last year Cobbs announced she would be stepping down as school superintendent after three years in the position. She said it was time for her to retire after guiding students, teachers and parents through some of the most difficult times in recent memory during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My husband has been retired from Norfolk Southern for five years and we both felt it was the right time for me to join him,” Cobbs said of her decision.

In May the county school board hired Kevin Siers as Cobbs’ replacement. He was formerly the superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools. He officially started his four-year contract with the school system July 1, as Cobbs’ retirement took effect June 30.

Cobbs took a long and winding path to leading the rural, 6,200-student school division. She first joined the workforce as a bank employee after high school before eventually becoming a legal secretary for the law firm in Roanoke now known as Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black. She later spent time working in the Franklin County Circuit and General District courts.

Well into her 30s with two young children, Cobbs said she decided to take a risk and try something new. She began taking classes at Virginia Western Community College with the goal of one day being a teacher.

“It is something I always had a burning desire to do,” Cobbs said.

She earned an associate degree from Virginia Western in only a year and a half and quickly moved to Ferrum College to obtain her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching. She would later earn a master’s degree each from Radford University and the University of Virginia, as well as the doctorate from Virginia Tech.

For Cobbs, college was never something she considered in her youth, but it was a necessary step to become a teacher. While scary at the time, she said her husband helped her to find the courage, and even enrolled himself.

Cobbs said she wasn’t unhappy with her previous jobs before deciding to become a teacher. It was just something she had felt a calling to do.

“I believe we all have a calling through God’s grace,” Cobbs said.

Her first teaching job was at Boones Mill Elementary School in 1998. She spent nearly six years in the position and was named Regional Teacher of the Year during her time there.

Cobbs said it was due to people pushing her along the way that she was able to move up throughout her career. She admits she was happy just as a teacher at Boones Mill Elementary School.

“My dream was simple. I just wanted to teach,” Cobbs said. “I didn’t have any bigger ambitions.”

Despite her goal to stay in the classroom, in 2003 she was asked to be the co-director for an American history grant awarded to Franklin County Public Schools for $465,000. She spent the next two years implementing the grant into the school system.

“I think they saw how well Boones Mill had done with Virginia history, whereas other schools were struggling,” Cobbs said of the reason she believes she was asked to implement the grant. “We had high pass rates.”

In 2005 Cobbs was named as the new principal of Snow Creek Elementary, moving into a more administrative role. It was a position she would hold in several other schools including Boones Mill Elementary and Benjamin Franklin Middle School. She was named as assistant principal of Franklin County High School in 2019, which she held until being hired as the new superintendent of schools just a year later.

Cobbs said the move from teacher to principal allowed her to have a positive impact on even more students. Instead of impacting the lives of just the students in her classroom, she was providing the support to teachers to allow them to better help and educate their students.

While she oversaw the entire school in each of her positions as principal, Cobbs credits her staff for each of the schools’ successes along the way.

“A leader is no more than the people around you. I believe that,” Cobbs said.

When Cobbs obtained her doctorate from Virginia Tech in 2015, professors there encouraged her to enroll in a superintendents academy. She said her reason for enrolling was to see if that was something she really wanted to do.

When Mark Church announced he would be stepping down as superintendent of Franklin County Public Schools in 2020, Cobbs said she decided to apply. She admitted at the time she thought there was little chance she would be hired to the position.

“I was surprised,” Cobbs said of getting the phone call informing her she was chosen for the position. Cobbs officially started as superintendent on Dec. 1, 2020.

Cobbs joined in one of the most difficult times in the history of public education as COVID-19 had forced schools to close in early 2020. She pushed to get students back in the classroom in early 2021.

“It was tough, but our focus had to remain on educating our students,” Cobbs said.

In addition to school closures due to COVID-19, Cobbs also faced teacher shortages as well as a rise in controversies such as concern from some parents and members of the community that critical race theory was being taught to students. Through it all, Cobbs said her goal was to address each of those concerns while maintaining a quality education for each student enrolled in the school system.

When schools finally opened back to their full schedules once again, Cobbs worked with the county’s school board and board of supervisors to implement a compensation study for teachers.

“We will continue to try to be the best that we can be because I believe that an education is the backbone of everything we do in this free nation that we live in,” Cobbs said.

County School Board Chairman Jeff Worley praised Cobbs’ dedication to the role of superintendent. He said no one worked harder than Cobbs on some of the major issues during her time, such as getting students back in the classroom.

“She faced all challenges with a lot of strength and wisdom,” Worley said.

Worley said the school system was lucky to have Cobbs as its leader the brief time it did. He admitted he was disappointed, but not surprised by her announcement she would be stepping down from the position.

“I’m going to miss Bernice,” Worley said. “She was not only a great superintendent, but a good friend of mine.”

As for Cobbs, while she is retired, she doesn’t have any plans of slowing down. She is considering teaching part time at the college level as well as spending some time volunteering at a local food bank or maybe even doing some tutoring locally.

“I’ve been highly blessed,” Cobbs said. “I just want to give back.”