Botetourt, Roanoke counties lift in-school masking requirements

Two more Roanoke Valley school divisions on Tuesday announced they will not require students to wear masks indoors in the new school year, but are recommending that unvaccinated individuals, which would include all children under the age of 12, continue to do so.
Botetourt and Roanoke County public schools both have stepped away from mandating masks now that an order of the state health commissioner requiring their use in schools expired Sunday.
The state’s health and education departments last week urged all Virginia elementary school students and staff to continue to wear masks in schools, regardless of vaccination status, until vaccines are available to children under 12.
The American Academy of Pediatrics this month went further and recommended all students and all school staff should wear face masks at school unless medical or developmental conditions prohibit use.
Roanoke County, with approximately 13,000 students, and Botetourt, with approximately 4,500 students, now join in the mask-optional movement with 6,500-student Franklin County, where the school board voted 6-1 on Monday to allow parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in school.
Roanoke and Botetourt counties both will continue to require students, whether vaccinated or not, to wear masks while riding on school buses, in order to comply with meet federal transportation requirements. Franklin County did not take that step.
The Botetourt school system will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will make necessary or required adjustments to its health plan during the 2021-22 school year, according to its announcement.
Roanoke County said in a news release that it would consider additional mitigation strategies and requirements should in-person learning become “significantly impacted for large numbers of students.”
School boards across Virginia continue to discuss and make decisions about health plans including masks as COVID-19 again surges in areas across the country, particularly among the unvaccinated.
Montgomery County’s school board is scheduled to discuss its policy next week. Salem City Schools and Roanoke City Public Schools also are considering their policies.
Roanoke County has the highest vaccination rate against COVID-19 in the Roanoke and New River valleys, with 58.4% of the population with at least one dose. In Botetourt, the same measure stands at 52.7%; in Franklin County it is 41.8%.