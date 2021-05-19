Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount plans multi-stage expansion

The school first unveiled the plans during a May 1 event celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding. In 1980, “a group of dads got together and wanted to start a Christian school in Franklin County,” Cassady said. “They found the property that we’re on now, 40 acres, and it had a house on it.”

For many years, the house was the school. Gradually, new buildings were added, including a gymnasium. “We’ve just reached certain limitations as far as the quality of our facilities and being able to expand on what we have,” she said.

Christian Heritage Academy continued in-person classes five days a week during the pandemic year. Cassady said that the buzz caused by that choice possibly contributed to new enrollments.

However, over the past decade, the school has seen enrollment steadily increase by about 7% each year. In 2019 and 2020, Christian Heritage Academy had 185 students, with grade levels ranging from preschool for 3-year-olds to high school seniors.

With the announcement of additional classes at Franklin Heights Church, families have enrolled about 85 more students. The newly offered classes range from preschool for 3-year-olds to second grade.

The school’s staff is expanding from 30 to 45 to manage two sites simultaneously.