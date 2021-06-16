Class of 2021 receives its diplomas

Franklin County High School staged its first nighttime commencement in recent memory Thursday with family members and friends viewing the ceremony in a stadium named in honor of two former county educators.
Gov. Ralph Northan’s recent Executive Order 79 allowed for full capacity at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field for the 2021 commencement exercises, and 468 students received their diplomas.
“We began planning graduation when the capacity limits were still in place,’’ Franklin County Principal Jon Crutchfield said in a story published on The Franklin News-Post’s website last week.
Having an evening ceremony was not due to COVID and more are planned in the future, Crutchfield said.
“It was decided last year to have an evening graduation. This was not a ‘COVID decision.’
“We do plan to hold (another) evening graduation at least in the next two-year calendar cycle,’’ Crutchfield said.
Prior to 2020, a Saturday morning commencement had been held at FCHS for “at least the last 20 years,’’ Crutchfield said.
Because of COVID 19, the school staged a drive-through ceremony for the Class of 2020 that began in the parking lot between the Harold W. Ramsey and R. Morris Law buildings and Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.
The graduation took four days to complete (June 8-11) and lasted approximately 25 hours.
The Class of 2020 was divided into groups of 10 and were permitted to drive to the high school campus with their families and walk across the stage inside the Elton Bonner Auditorium one student at a time to receive their diplomas.
Thursday’s ceremony returned to Dillon Stadium for the first time since 2019, but there were many differences between this year’s graduation and past ones held in the stadium.
Patrons were permitted to sit on either the home or visitor sides of the stadium as the stage was constructed in front of the scoreboard end zone as opposed to year’s past in which the stage was set up at 50 yard line and only the home side of the stadium was used for seating.
Graduates were led into the stadium by school officials and class officers. Faculty did not take part, albeit some worked the ceremony as either marshals or greeters who presented attendees with programs.
There was no guest speaker or musical selections aside from the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance’’ and “Trumpet Voluntary,’’ which played at the beginning and end of the event.
However, the graduates did hear from Crutchfield, Franklin County Division Superintendent Bernice Cobbs and students Chanty Ayala (class secretary), McKinleigh Williams (class vice president), Tiolla Smith (class representative), Madeline Sellars (class president) and Abigail Anderson (class treasurer).
Sixty-nine students achieved a grade-point-average (GPA) of 4.0 or better to attain distinguished honor graduate status.
Many others were honor graduates having attained a GPA bet 3.0 and 3.99 and many others were active members of FCHS’s chapter of the National Honor Society.
Thursday’s commencement was the first of Cobbs’ tenure as division superintendent — she began her term Dec. 10.