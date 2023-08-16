The Franklin County School Board got a first look at some early designs of a future career and technical education building on Monday.

The school board approved early plans for the long-discussed building in February. Those plans include the construction of the new center on 40 acres of county-owned property on Perdue Land just above the high school.

Jim Henderson, vice president of Mosley Architects, which is overseeing the design, provided more detailed floor plans for the school board Monday. The plans are for a two-story building that would be built into the slope. Classroom spaces included are for nursing, cosmetology, culinary, agriculture, automotive and masonry, to name a few.

“This is just a feasibility study. We are still at the beginning of the design process,” Henderson said. He noted that plans could change based on input from the school board.

Kevin David, school board member at large, questioned if brick would be used in the construction with a similar color to other buildings on the high school campus to help everything match. Henderson said several changes could be made before final plans are put in place.

School Board Chairman Jeff Worley said a joint meeting will be conducted in the coming weeks with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. The meetings will be to discuss how the major project will be funded.

“I know they are excited about this project as well,” Worley said of the county’s governing board.

Darryl Spencer, construction manager for Franklin County Public Schools, also gave an update on the installation of a new HVAC system at Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s East and West building. Some early work is already underway on the project with space being cleared at the school for mobile units that will be used as classrooms while construction is ongoing inside the school.

Spencer said the the mobile units will be ready for use during the second semester of the school year as work begins on the lower level of the school’s East building.