Franklin County school officials announce new state vaccination requirements

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wants to get the word out that the state has new vaccination requirements for children returning to school in the fall.
The new vaccine mandates were passed in 2020 but delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic, said Teresa Brown, the school system’s nursing coordinator.
The Franklin County Health Department is offering free clinics for families seeking the shots.
The new requirements are in addition to vaccinations already long required for children to be allowed to attend school, such as shots for measles, polio, mumps and chicken pox. The new requirements affect kindergartners, seventh graders and seniors.
“Parents will have to have proof [to show] to their schools of their children’s vaccines before they can attend school,” Cobbs said. Aug. 11 will be the first day of class for Franklin County schools.
For kindergartners, the state now requires two doses of a hepatitis A vaccine prior to starting school.
For seventh graders, one dose of a meningitis vaccine, known as meningococcal conjugate, is required. Seventh graders are also required to have received a single TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough) shot before returning to school.
Rising seniors are required to have a booster meningitis shot before starting school in the fall. “We don’t want our seniors and their families to overlook this very important detail,” Cobbs said.
In all of the above cases, students must get the required shots to be allowed to return to school, unless a parent or guardian has submitted the proper form indicating a religious exemption or a physician, nurse or health professional has submitted documents proving a medical exemption.
Families now also have an option of getting their rising seventh graders a HPV vaccine, which protects against infections that can cause cervical cancer. The HPV vaccination is not required by the state.
The Franklin County Health Department has set aside clinic dates for student immunizations from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on July 16, July 30 and Aug. 5. The department is also open every Tuesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Attending the clinics requires setting up an appointment.
For more information about the immunization clinics, call the Franklin County Heath Department at 484-0292.
To read the information about the new requirements posted online by Franklin County Public Schools, visit http://bit.ly/ImmunizationFCPS.