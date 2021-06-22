Franklin County school officials announce new state vaccination requirements

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs wants to get the word out that the state has new vaccination requirements for children returning to school in the fall.

The new vaccine mandates were passed in 2020 but delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic, said Teresa Brown, the school system’s nursing coordinator.

The Franklin County Health Department is offering free clinics for families seeking the shots.

The new requirements are in addition to vaccinations already long required for children to be allowed to attend school, such as shots for measles, polio, mumps and chicken pox. The new requirements affect kindergartners, seventh graders and seniors.

“Parents will have to have proof [to show] to their schools of their children’s vaccines before they can attend school,” Cobbs said. Aug. 11 will be the first day of class for Franklin County schools.

For kindergartners, the state now requires two doses of a hepatitis A vaccine prior to starting school.

For seventh graders, one dose of a meningitis vaccine, known as meningococcal conjugate, is required. Seventh graders are also required to have received a single TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria and whooping cough) shot before returning to school.