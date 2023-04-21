Benjamin Franklin Middle School math teacher Jennifer Hatch was recently named as the 2024 Regional Teacher of the year. She will now be representing Franklin County as one of eight teachers in the running for Virginia Teacher of the Year honors.

Hatch’s way of teaching may seem a bit unorthodox compared to other math teachers. On any given day students could be weighing butter churned during class or measuring the growth of lettuce in a hydroponic garden in the classroom.

When coming to the county four years ago as a teacher, Hatch said she saw the importance of agriculture in the community and wanted to use that to educate her students. So far, she said the effort has paid off. Students have come to class eager to learn.

While some may question what lettuce or butter has to do with math, Hatch said there is a connection. Agriculture, like all things, requires an understanding of math, she said.

“Math is in every single part of it,” Hatch said.

In the case of making butter, Hatch said students will measure the rate of change from milk to cream and eventually to butter. They eventually weigh the butter they have produced. From there they calculate how many cows are needed to produce certain amounts of butter.

“The kids don’t even know they are learning math,” Hatch said.

Being named Regional Teacher of the Year isn’t the first accolade Hatch has received this year. Her unique take on teaching also earned her the 2023 National Excellence in Teaching About Agriculture Award by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization, U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Farm Credit.

Hatch was named last year as Franklin County Public School’s Teacher of the Year. She admitted to being shocked to hear she was chosen as the region’s Teacher of the Year.

“I was floored,” Hatch said. “There are so many other amazing teachers.”

Hatch will be the second Franklin County teacher to be named as a Virginia Regional Teacher of the Year in the past three years. Anthony Swann, a fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School received the honor in 2021. He later went on to be named Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Bernice Cobbs, superintendent for Franklin County Public Schools and a previous Virginia Regional Teacher of the Year herself, said she is not surprised by Franklin County having another teacher in the running. She also said she wouldn’t be surprised if Hatch eventually is named Virginia Teacher of the Year.

In addition to Hatch, Cobbs said she is proud of the work done by all teachers in the county.

“It takes a special person to be a teacher,” Cobbs said. “In Franklin County we have a lot of special teachers.”