Homeschool students from Franklin County participate in mock trial

“I noticed I excelled at putting an argument into a persuasive essay and story form. I also noticed that I could improve on controlling my legs because they shook so much during the trial. What I enjoyed the most about mock trial is that people acted like it was a big deal, like it was the real thing. We were in a real courtroom, had a good judge and great deputies that helped to clear the air. It wasn’t a torturous experience, but it was a long lasting, strenuous one. So I will say it again, I am overjoyed it is over.”

Blaize Brubaker said, “Mock Trial was an awesome experience. Throughout the process I definitely found my strong points and weaknesses. One part I did well was putting together direct examination questions and working with my two witnesses.

“Some things I could certainly work on is not interrupting my classmates and not being overly critical of other people’s work. A few ways Mock Trial helped me was building stronger, healthier relationships with my classmates and showing me what teamwork actually is. Overall I can say that Mock Trial is definitely my favorite assignment and accomplishment throughout my CC experience.”