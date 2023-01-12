Jonathan Holley sworn in as Franklin County's newest school board member

The Franklin County School Board held a swearing in ceremony for new Blue Ridge District representative Jonathan Holley on Thursday.

He will be fulfilling the term of Julie Nix who resigned last month.

Holley was one of three candidates interviewed for the position on Sunday. The closed-door interviews were held by current school board members at the Franklin County Public School's Administrative Office. The school system also declined to disclose the names of the other candidates.

The reason why the board met on a Sunday was also not immediately available.

Jeff Worley, chairman and Rocky Mount District representative, announced Holley at Monday's monthly school board meeting. He praised Holley as a longtime resident of the county and as a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for 19 years.

"He's an exceptional person and we are very lucky and proud to have him with us," Worley said.

The appointment of Holley came just a little over a month after Nix announced her resignation. She has served on the board since 2013. In a letter to the Franklin New-Post last month, she said it was due to no longer being a resident of the Blue Ridge District after selling her home.

The school board, by law, had 45 days from the effective date of the resignation to appoint a new representative for the district. If one was not appointed, the court would step in to appoint someone.

Holley will be fulfilling the rest of Nix's term which is set to end this year. If he plans to remain on the board, he would have to run for reelection this November.