It has been a busy few months for Mirta Martin. As Ferrum College’s newest president, she is leading an effort to strengthen the school, its student body and increase its connection to the surrounding community.

Martin began her tenure as the college’s interim president Jan. 2. She took over the position after David John resigned from the position in November after serving in the role for five years.

Martin previously served as president of Fairmont State University in West Virginia and at Fort Hays State University in Kansas before that. At Fairmount State she led a $20.5 million turnaround in the university’s finances.

A similar turnaround is what Martin is working for at Ferrum College. Since the pandemic, enrollment at the school has seen a significant drop to less than 900 students. Her goal is to increase that by the fall semester back to around 1,500 students.

“I think Ferrum College is a hidden jewel,” Martin said. “And that is on us, we have not done a good job spreading the message about all that is great about Ferrum College.”

Since arriving at Ferrum College, Martin has traveled to high schools throughout the region to promote the college. She has also worked to strengthen connections closer to home speaking at local government meetings and even churches to gain their support in growing the college.

“We want to tell the world to come back home,” Martin said.

This is a bit of a homecoming for Martin. She lived in the Richmond area for more than 40 years with her husband John before moving to Kansas in 2014 to become the president of Fort Hays State University.

Martin met her husband when they were both freshmen at Duke University. Arriving at the school was something of a miracle for Martin considering the life she came from. She understands the opportunities she was given from her family and especially the teachers that helped in her success.

Born in Cuba, Martin left the island with her grandmother and sister when she was 6. They fled shortly after the Communist revolution led by Fidel Castro.

“She packed us up with just the clothes on our back,” Martin said. “No suitcase and not a penny to our name.”

Martin’s grandmother was able to get safe passage to Madrid, Spain. They left Martin’s parents and other family members who were unable to leave.

The three of them were able to find a home at a convent in Spain. There Martin said they shared a small room with three beds and a sink.

After years of trying to get the rest of her family out of Cuba, Martin’s grandmother went to the U.S. Embassy in Spain. They offered to bring them to the United States where they were told they would have a better chance of getting their family out.

Martin said she came to the United States at the age of 15 and didn’t speak a word of English. She said her grandmother only knew a few phrases.

While in high school, Martin had to learn a new language while taking classes. That was on top of working several hours in the evening and on weekends to help support her family — sometime only getting a few hours of sleep a night.

“My grandmother kept saying to me and to my sister that we were going to go to college,” Martin said. “I kept thinking how we would be able to go to college if we couldn’t make ends meet.”

Martin said it was a teacher that helped her navigate her way when trying to figure out applying for college as well as applying for grants and scholarships. It is that guidance she wants to pass on to the students at Ferrum College.

“A teacher wrote the check that I attached to my application to Duke,” Martin said. “That is how I went to Duke University. For her it wasn’t very much. For me, it transformed my life.”

Martin wants to be a guide to the current and incoming students at Ferrum College. She also praises the faculty and its ability to work with students which is benefitted by smaller class sizes that average 11 students.

“This really is a college of opportunity,” Martin said.

While her title is interim president, Martin has no plans to leave the college anytime soon. She said she feels called to Ferrum and wants to help it grow and become even more successful.

“I did not come here to ensure that Ferrum College survives,” Martin said. “I came here because I know Ferrum College will thrive.”