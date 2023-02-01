Public hearing set to gather public input for school superintendent search

The Franklin County School Board is seeking public input as it begins its search for the division’s new superintendent. A public hearing is set for Feb. 7 and a survey is now available for residents.

School board members held their first meeting last week with the Virginia School Board Association to discuss who will replace Bernice Cobbs when she steps down in June. The board selected the Virginia School Board Association in October to assist in the superintendent search. The decision came less than a month after Cobbs announced she would not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30.

“It was a great first meeting,” said Franklin County School Board Chairman and Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley. “I think it was a good start.”

The VSBA will assist in the application process and vetting of any superintendent candidates later this year, Worley said. The VSBA assisted the county in 2020 when Cobbs was chosen to replace her predecessor, Mark Church.

Out of the meeting came the announcement of a survey to gauge the public on what it would like in a new superintendent. The survey is available to Franklin County residents until Feb. 6 and can be found on the front page of the Franklin County Public School’s website at www.frco.k12.va.us/.

The 11-question survey allows respondents to answer what types of qualifications they would like to see in a superintendent. The results will be read at the public hearing set for 6 p.m. Feb. 7 in the lower level of the Franklin County School Board Office.

The public hearing on Feb. 7 will provide an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions on what they would like to see in a new superintendent directly to members of the school board.

“We want public input,” Worley said. “They can tell us what they want to see.”

Once the school board decides on what qualifications its members would like to see in a superintendent later this month, Worley said they will begin reviewing applications sometime in March. The goal is to have a new superintendent announced by this spring that can begin work on July 1.