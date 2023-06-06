Roanoke College, Salem City Schools and Virginia Western Community College are teaming up to pursue a statewide goal of opening lab schools.

Roanoke College announced Monday it received one of 16 lab school planning grants from the Virginia Department of Education, worth $192,000. That money comes as part of a state government initiative to start up public lab schools operated by colleges and universities for K-12 students.

Planning grant money will be used during the next year to devise strategies and best practices for opening a lab school at Roanoke College, officials said.

The idea is to serve high school students who might not otherwise have access to help with college preparation and career readiness, said Kathy Wolfe, Roanoke College v ice president for academic affairs.

“Lab schools are intended to foster innovation and collaboration among educators,” Wolfe said. “We are really committed to improving college access and affordability for more students in the Roanoke Valley.”

The planning grant to Roanoke College is part of $5 million in state funds bookmarked to strategize creation of lab schools across Virginia, according to the college. A further $20 million from the state is available for initial lab school start-up grants, plus $75 million for per-pupil operating grants once the lab schools get going.

“Our plan is to create a dual-enrollment model in which high school students can receive college credit courses in three thematic career pathways: education and global studies, STEM and health, and communication and civic engagement,” Wolfe said. “Each career pathway will include experiential community engagement opportunities, with optional project-based capstone courses in which students will get to share their work with community leaders.”

Salem Superintendent Curtis Hicks said a lab school could benefit the local public school system by offering new programs, addressing workforce shortages across various professions, helping with teacher training and encouraging students to pursue higher education.

“Research shows that if students take just one college course when they’re in high school, they’re more likely to at some point in their life return to college,” Hicks said. “Even more than that, getting them on to a college campus and demonstrating that they do have what it takes to be in the college arena… it’s more likely to lead those students if not to Roanoke [College], then somewhere else that could be a benefit in their lives forever.”

Groups involved with the planning process are meeting Tuesday to kick things off, said Lisa Stoneman, chair of Roanoke College’s Education Department. She said Roanoke College in the past has not really offered many dual-enrollment opportunities to high schoolers.

“This lab school is an opportunity, though it’s not fully fleshed out yet,” Stoneman said. “Our community partners are really helping us drive this, and we’re going to look at some other lab schools that are operating.”

The lab school is not expected to require any new facilities, a Roanoke College spokesperson said. It would be integrated into already existing facilities on the campus.

“We have a year to plan this out,” Stoneman said. “And we anticipate hopefully running it in the year after that, so it’s a pretty quick turnaround.”

This planning for a lab school comes at a time when Roanoke College is examining and expanding its educational offerings to meet evolving community, workforce and student demands, said college President Frank Shushok.

He said Roanoke College wants to contribute to forward mobility for all of Southwest Virginia.

“We want to be the partner that lifts everybody up,” Shushok said. “We think that’s an incredibly important role of American higher education and Roanoke College, and we’re looking forward to partnering with all our local community.”