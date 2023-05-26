Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake has awarded scholarships to nine local students.

Six students were from Franklin County High School, two students were from Staunton River High School and one student was from Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy. The scholarships will provide $1,500 to the school account of each student as they begin their college journey.

The Rotary Club has for many years awarded one-year scholarships to Staunton River and Franklin County High Schools. Beginning in 2020 the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy was added to its list of applicants.

This year the Scholarship Committee reviewed a total of 16 applications with the majority coming from Franklin County High School. Thirteen applications were received from young women and three from young men. The grade point averages ranged from 3.4 to 4.35. As a result of successful fundraising by the Rotary Club a total of nine scholarships were awarded. Each application was evaluated on the basis of overall academic achievement, career goals, high school and community activities, work experience and financial need. This year’s scholarship recipients will receive one-year scholarships in the amount of $1,500.00. the funds will be applied to the cost of college tuition for the students first year of enrollment.

The six students from Franklin County High School are Emma Duncan who will be attending Virginia Tech, Hannah Hughes who will be attending the Virginia Tech, Madison McDonald who will be attending Virginia Tech, Olivia Newbill who will be attending Ferrum College and Grace Trelease who will be attending Syracuse University. Students from Staunton River High School are Emily Kiser who will be attending the University of Virginia and Payton Phillips who will be attending Lincoln Memorial College. The Dick Kenyon Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Gracyn Strickler who will be attending Ferrum College and the John Jones Memorial Scholarship is awarded to Jeffrey Anthony who will be attending Wingate University.

The Rotary Club of Smith Mountain Lake meets twice a month for breakfast at Moosie’s Bar and Grill. For information in the club and its activities, contact Gary Doninger at 540-676-7826.