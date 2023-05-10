A long-discussed career and technical education facility is moving closer to reality following a vote Monday by the Franklin County School Board.

Board members unanimously approved plans to construct the facility on a 40-acre property behind Franklin County High School on Perdue Lane. The board will now have to take the proposal to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in a joint meeting.

Jon Atchue, Gills Creek District representative and member of the CTE steering committee, emphasized the importance of the facility at Monday’s meeting. He said it would be a benefit for students as well as the community.

“We are looking to provide student and the community, that is a key point, opportunities to explore career paths that prepare for real world experiences and meet the current and future needs of a skilled workforce and drive economic development,” Atchue said.

Jon Crutchfield, principal of Franklin County High School, said the proposed facility will provide the appropriate space for current and future students, something he said is not available at the current location. Approximately 70% of high school students take career and technical education classes, he said.

Tim Henderson with Mosley Architects provided two options for the career and technical education facility to the school board on Monday. One proposal would construct the entire facility on the 40 acre property along Perdue Lane. The second would split the project into two buildings with one building constructed on the 40 acre property and another building constructed on the high school’s main campus.

The board ultimately agreed to the option keeping construction on the 40 acre property due to it being the less disruptive and less expensive option. Henderson said, while the option to construct a portion on the main campus would keep students on the main campus, it would also take longer to complete.

In addition to meeting with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors to discuss the proposal, Blackwater District representative Arlet Greer said environmental studies will have to be done on the property as well as continuing efforts to source grants and partnerships for the construction. No date was given for the proposed joint meeting.