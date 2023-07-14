Rocky Mount District representative Jeff Worley was once again named chairman of the Franklin County School Board on Monday evening in a unanimous vote.

This will be Worley’s second time serving as chairman. He was first nominated to the position last year. He previously served as vice chair in 2020 and 2021.

School board members vote on a new chair and vice chair at the July meeting each year.

Following the unanimous vote, Worley thanked the board for their support. “I appreciate the board’s confidence in me,” he said. “It’s a tough job, but a worthwhile one.”

Boone District representative Dawn McCray was also named as vice-chairman for a second year.

Monday also marked the first meeting for new school superintendent Kevin Siers. His first official day in the role was July 1, taking over for Bernice Cobbs, who retired June 30.

“We are excited to have you here and we are looking forward to working together over the school year with everything we have going on,” Worley said.

Darryl Spencer, construction manager for Franklin County Public Schools, provided an update on current efforts to construct a career and technical education facility at Franklin County High School. The proposed facility is planned for the open lot located just above the high school on Perdue Lane.

Mosley Architects is currently working on a schematic design of the facility. The design is based on plans approved by the school board at its May meeting.

Spencer said the completed schematics will be provided for the school board at its August meeting. They will include greater detail of the scope of the project along with cost estimates as well as a timeline for completion.

Once plans are in place with cost estimates, the school board is expected to work with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors to discuss funding for the project.